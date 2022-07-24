CARLISLE Pa. (WHTM) — A big milestone for Alden Lewis who turned 100 years old today in Carlisle, Cumberland County!

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“I can’t get over it. I have never had this much fuss made up over me,” Lewis remarked.

Mr. Lewis is originally from Queens, New York. He has lived at the retirement community Chapel Pointe at Carlisle for the past 20 years.

“I have come this far by faith depending on the Lord. I am enjoying life here. Someone else cuts the grass for me and Walmart is right across the street, so I am living the dream,” Lewis said.

Mr. Lewis’ three sons organized the party on Sunday afternoon.