John Grahm Library Fall Festival to host Wheels for Warriors Car Show

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – As a part of the John Grahm Library Fall Festival at Newville Community Park will host Wheels for Warriors Car Show Saturday.

Registration for the show starts at 8 a.m. with a $15 registration fee and the show begins at 10 a.m and runs until 2 p.m.

The event takes place at 50 West Street, Newville. A live band will perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be food and refreshments, as well as a chicken barbecue.

Proceeds of the event will be donated by the Newville Area Community Events Committee to benefit the Pa. Wounded Warriors Foundation.

