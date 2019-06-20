Mechanicsburg celebrates Jubilee Day

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s Jubilee Day in Mechanicsburg.

The largest, longest running, one-day street fair on the East Coast is a celebration of the first official day of summer, which this year lands on June 21.

More than 70,000 people are expected to attend. There are over 325 vendors with food, games, arts and crafts, business information, retail products, carnival games and more.

There is free parking with shuttles picking up behind Mechanicsburg Area High School and at Immanuel Church. Shuttle dropoff will be at the Pennsylvania Lottery bus stop on South Market Street. The shuttle will run in a continuous loop until 9 p.m.

Due to large crowds and safety concerns, pets and bicycles are not allowed.

For more details, click here.