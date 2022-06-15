MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday is Jubilee Day in Mechanicsburg.

It’s considered the largest one-day street fair on the east coast. Artists, food vendors, and community groups will line the streets.

Thousands will attend the event, but the borough says they are ready.

“It’s your county fair shoved into one street. Today, it’s a normal small-town street. Tomorrow, it will be a fairground. Friday, it will be a small town street again.” Executive Director for the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce Jeff Palm.

Starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Main Street will be closed from Walnut Street to York Street.