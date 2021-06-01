Judge Thomas Placey resigns from the bench amid judicial conduct

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The abc27 investigators have been following the behavior of Cumberland County Judge Thomas Placey for more than a year.

Tuesday, he resigned. In doing so, the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board dropped some counts of the complaint against him.

Placey still faces the Judicial Conduct Board on more than a dozen charges, but the four charges that were withdrawn lets Placey keep his benefits.

Placey has been under scrutiny for his angry outbursts in the courtroom, possibly violating the state’s code of judicial conduct.

“You, out! Out! Now! Do you not listen? What is the problem with your hearing today? You, out,” Placey was recorded saying to First Assistant District Attorney Michelle Sibert.

Though he doesn’t agree that he’s guilty of misconduct, placey and the judicial conduct board do agree on the facts of the case.

Placey was set to retire at the end of the year as he didn’t run for reelection. However he sent his letter of resignation last Thursday, May 27, to the courts and Gov. Tom Wolf.

“It has been a privilege to serve the people of Pennsylvania and Cumberland County over the past four decades,” Placey wrote. “I personally thank the court for all the opportunities that have been provided to me over the years.”

On Friday, May 28, the judicial conduct board withdrew counts 15 through 18 of the complaint saying it’s in the interests of justice and judicial economy.

Those four counts included violating rules of conduct with jurors and attorneys and the most serious of the charges, that Placey violated the state constitution, which would have automatically forfeited his pension and benefits.

“Move it. Quit talking. Lord have mercy. You show me enough disrespect,” Placey said to Sibert.

Ironically, Sibert won the primary election to replace him.

abc27 has reached out the governor’s office to see if the governor would potentially appoint her to the position early.

As for the rest of the counts against him, placey could face fines, a public censure or even be banned from serving as a judge in the future.

Placey’s attorney did not want to comment as the case is still active.