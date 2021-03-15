Junkin house update: workers remove “unhistoric” part of house

NEW KINGSTON, Pa. (WHTM) — “This has been eleven years waiting for this day.”

Dennis Hrzic, President of the Cumberland Valley Preservation Society of Silver Springs, watched happily as a crew took the first big step towards moving the 1749 Junkin House. Workers spent the day demolishing a wood frame addition to the house dating from about the mid-twentieth century.

“It’s going to look a lot nicer,” said Hrzic, “with that wooden section off, because it was detrimental, it’s not part of the house.”

Once demolition is complete (Hrzic estimates it’ll take a day and a half), preparations to send the 274-year-old structure on a 150-foot journey to its new location will begin. Both a temporary roadway and a new permanent foundation must be built before Wolfe House & Building Movers of Bernville, Pennsylvania can transport the building. Hrizc says the move will probably take place in the middle to late summer.

