CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) -- Fay's County Kitchen in Carlisle, announced on Facebook they are open for dine-in service despite Governor Wolf's guidelines.

The announcement was made on May 21 saying, "As we know, tomorrow Gov. Wolf is putting Cumberland County in the "yellow" phase. Not here at FAY'S .....WE ARE GOING GREEN! STARTING TOMORROW Friday, May 22, 2020 will BE OPENING our doors for DINING IN.