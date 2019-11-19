Kunkle Bridge in South Middleton to close until spring

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Kunkle Bridge in South Middleton Township is set to close on Wednesday.

It’s one of the 28 bridges in Cumberland County that will be renovated.

The 117-year-old bridge on Petersburg Road over Yellow Breeches Creek is showing its wear and tear. Kirk Stoner, the director of planning for the county, says that’s mostly due to overnight vehicles that routinely use it.

“Despite our efforts to work with the state police and others to stop them from using the bridge, they continue to do so, which in many cases has led to bridge closings, and without those overweight vehicles, I really believe the bridge would be open,” Stoner said.

Its condition was getting worse, so the county decided to close the bridge five months before construction was set to begin.

“After we did our last inspection on it, we noted that there was severe deterioration of the bridge, especially some of the members of the bridge that are key components to its structural weight carrying capacity,” Stoner said.

The renovation is part of the county’s bridge capital improvement plan. Repairs to all 28 bridges will cost over $40 million.

“Right now, we’ve completed eight projects in our bridge capital improvement plan and have another seven that are ongoing or in process right now,” Stoner said.

Kunkle Bridge will be closed until spring. Detour signs will be posted Wednesday morning.

