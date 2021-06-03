Kunkle Bridge in South Middleton Township to reopen Friday

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County announced that Kunkle Bridge on Petersburg Road in South Middleton Township will open on Friday, June 4 at 3 p.m.

The 117-year-old bridge closed in November 2019 for structural repairs due to ongoing deterioration, especially from overweight vehicles that used it. Kunkle Bridge travels north and south over the Yellow Breeches Creek using Petersburg Road.

The bridge is used by hundreds of vehicles a day, and is 102 feet long, with two lanes.

The refurbishing project was mostly funded by the state, with 10% by the county, at over $2 million. Lobar Site Development of Dillsburg was the contractor, and Herbert, Rowland and Grubic, was the engineer and designer.

The project is part of Cumberland County’s Bridge Capital Improvement Plan that includes over $40 million for replacement or repairs on the county’s 28 bridges.