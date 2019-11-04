Man arrested for child sexual abuse

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lititz man is accused of sexually abusing children in the Shippensburg area.

Michael Kauffman, 38, sexually and physically abused juvenile victims at multiple locations in Southampton, Shippensburg, and Hopewell Township between January 2011 and January 2017, state police in Carlisle said.

Kauffman is charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary indecent sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, reckless endangering, simple assault and harassment.

He is in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $250,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.