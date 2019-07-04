Landscaper upset after church removes American flags from garden display

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Midstate landscaper Michael Sopp is red, white and blue through and through. His father fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and his son was deployed to Iraq.

He carries his patriotism with him in his business. For nearly the last 20 years, he’s been contracted to landscape and garden for New Table Church in New Cumberland.

On Friday, he put in a new mulch bed, flowers and eight small American flags at the entrance of the church. The next day, he had a voicemail from Pastor Rob Kazee, saying he removed the eight flags from the display.

“He said it looked like a war memorial, the eight little flags we put inside the bed,” Sopp said.

“If you want to see a war memorial, go to Arlington National Cemetery or Fort Indiantown Gap,” said Sopp’s daughter, Hannah Sopp, who works for her father and helped install the mulch bed and flags.

In a statement to abc27, Kazee said, “this is merely a situation in which a former subcontractor rendered unrequested landscaping and is unhappy that it was removed. We will not let this hinder our ongoing ministry effectiveness in our neighborhood that we deeply love.”

The Sopps disagree. They said taking down the flags were unecessary and hurtful to generations of military families.

“They’re pretty much saying what I went through and what tons of other kids went through with having their parents gone or siblings mean ‘I don’t care about you’,” Hannah Sopp said.

Sopp chose to place the flags. He’s also choosing to sever his contract with the church. It’s a fight over red, white and blue that’s costing him green.

“You either come back and shut up and let them take the American flag down or stand for your rights and get fired, so I went with my family and dignity and respect for our heroes of this country,” Sopp said.

Sopp said church board members told him that they’re going back to their roots and will only fly the Christian flag.