CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be lane restrictions implemented on Monday and Tuesday on I-81 in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County, so bridges over the Conodoguinet Creek can be inspected, according to a release from PennDOT.

The bridges will be inspected using a crane truck from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 23 and 24. On Monday, travel over the bridges will be reduced to one lane on northbound I-81. On Tuesday, travel will be reduced to one lane on I-81 southbound.

The bridges are located between mile markers 55.3 and 55.5, just south of Exit 57 (Route 114/Mechanicsburg), according to PennDOT.