LeTort Elementary School in Carlisle on lockdown, no threat inside the school

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — As of Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 1:51 p.m., LeTort Elementary School is under lockdown due to a police incident near the school. According to the email sent by a Carlisle Area School District faculty member, there was no threat inside the school building and the children are safe.

Carlise Police have confirmed with abc27 the reason for the lockdown was directly related to a stolen car being sought out in Middlesex Township. The police have the suspect in custody and have located the stolen vehicle.

The police continue to investigate the situation and no one is allowed to enter or leave the building at this time. According to the email, students will be dismissed at the regular time.

