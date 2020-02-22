Letterkenny Army Depot addresses lay off concerns

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. and the Taliban have agreed to a week-long reduction in violence. If it works, it will be expanded and may lead to American service members coming home.

That kind of effort to scale down operations in the Middle East is fueling layoffs at Letterkenny Army Depot.

Up to 323 of Letterkenny’s contracted employees are the latest casualties of a lack of war.

“It’s difficult and it’s very personal to us and to them,” said Letterkenny commander, Col. Gregory Gibbons

It’s personal because they poured their skills into machines that kept soldiers safe in the most sinister of places.

“Unfortunately, right now, as the wars come to an end, that workload is not as high as its peak in 2009,” Gibbons said.

A lot has changed since 2009.

“The Army has moved to a new threat, and those new threats are near, peer competitors,” Gibbons said.

The department of defense has moved to a four-plus one strategy, focusing on North Korea, China, Russia, Iran and an overall threat of terrorism, bringing new projects to the depot.

“Some of the employees that are currently working for this will be moved to the new systems brought into the depot,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons said they always hope to have enough work for contracted employees so layoffs never happen, and he’s still hopeful Department of Defense will give them clearance for even more projects very soon.

“As we continue on, work to them is very personal, and they’ve done a tremendous job for us, and we hope to turn to them in the future,” Gibbons said.

Letterkenny employs 3,000 people, in total.

The first round of layoffs for those contracted workers will start on March 10, and the others will be Sept. 20.