Lisburn Community Fire Company to host drive-thru BBQ Chicken Dinner

LISBURN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lisburn Community Fire Company will host a drive-thru BBQ Chicken Dinner on Sunday, May 17.

The drive-thru BBQ Chicken Dinner can be picked up at 1800 Main Street, Lisburn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out.

For $9 the meal will include a half BBQ chicken, a baked potato, apple sauce, rolls and butter, and a bottle of water.

Based on current CDC and state recommendations the fire company will be following social distancing, masking of volunteers, and sanitation procedures during the preparation and pick-up process.

Top Stories: