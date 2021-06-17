Video: abc27 volunteers at Medard’s House for Founder’s Day

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — On June 17, abc27 employees are volunteering at Medard’s House to celebrate Nexstar’s Founder’s Day and give back to our community.

Medard’s House is a nonprofit that was created in honor of Medard Kowalski, who passed away in a canoeing accident in 2014. The organization aims to provide a support network for teens, offering mentoring, academic assistance, physical fitness, guest speaker opportunities, and more for youth in the West Shore community.

Today, abc27 volunteers are helping with upkeep on the nonprofit’s youth community house.