Local beef jerky shop offering curbside pickup

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — K & G Bulls Head Jerky, a local small business wholesaler of brisket beef jerky from Camp Hill, is offering curbside service for customers.

Customers can go online to bullsheadjerky.com and select curbside service at checkout. Then when customers arrive for pick up, stay in the car and the order will be brought out and placed in the trunk or back seat.

There is a 15% off sale right now so get it while you can. The hours of pick up are Friday’s 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 15 Grinnel Drive in Camp Hill.

Orders are also available to be shipped.