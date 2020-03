CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced many businesses to come up with creative ways to keep sales going.

Since the Governor ordered all restaurants and bars to close dine-in services Evergrain Brewing Company in Camp Hill is now offering takeout and delivery to 10 surrounding areas.

You can order four and six-packs, as well as growlers of your favorite beer.

SpringGate Vineyard and Winery in Lower Paxton Township is also starting a home delivery service this weekend.