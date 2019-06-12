Local business keeps kids moving this summer

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) -- For many kids, summer break is underway and that means it's time to find things to do.

One local business is getting kids up and moving and even giving them a chance to unleash their inner ninja warrior.

Dexterity Depot offers parkour and ninja warrior training for all ages. Owners describe the place as somewhere kids can learn to overcome obstacles while increasing self-confidence, self-esteem, focus, body awareness, physical strength, balance, agility, speed and more.

Summer camps are offered Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Ninja warrior and parkour classes are offered Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m.

They also have open gym times on Friday & Saturday.

