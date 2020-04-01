Local business owners get creative to stay afloat

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The COVID-19 crisis, has been stressful for Lisa DeCavalcante, the owner of Little Black Dress in Camp Hill. “I’ve had to let all my employees go for the time being,” DeCavalcante said.

She has also had to find a way to keep her business running. DeCavalcante came up with an idea to post videos to keep Little Black Dress in the minds of customers since they can’t get into her brick and mortar boutique.

She also built an online store and one of her vendors wanted to help.

“Lysee, they make blouses and dresses. They opened up a code for us that I’m going to send out to all my customers. And if the customers link to that code, they can go on to that larger company’s e-commerce site and order. Anything they order from that company, number one it gets shipped to them for free, it’s great product as they already know, but I get the credit for the sale,” DeCavalcante said.

She is grateful for her customers. “The outpouring of support we’ve had as a small business has been amazing.

Everything in this time is unprecedented and that is too. People buying things things they like to give me a boost, and that really means a lot to the small business owner,” DeCavalcante said.

DeCavalcante has filled out an application for the stimulus small business grants and loans being offered.