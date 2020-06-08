Local couple marries during pandemic, takes precaution

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A lot of couples have canceled or rescheduled wedding plans because of the pandemic, but Saturday afternoon the sun was shining on Josie Carbacio and Kevin Daugherty.

The couple exchanged their vows at West Shore Country Club in Camp Hill.

The wedding was held outdoors and those in attendance were asked to practice social distancing.

The bride was a sports intern here at abc27 several years ago and worked closely with Gregg Mace.

