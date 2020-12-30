Local EMS workers overcome challenges to get Covid vaccine

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A group of local emergency workers are now vaccinated against the coronavirus, thanks to help from some community partners.

As frontline workers, Cumberland Goodwill EMS crews were always meant to be among the first to get the vaccine, but it was a challenge to make that happen.

Assistant Chief Nathan Harig explains that it has to do with how the process has been organized.

“It was really hard in the logistics of how these vaccines rolled out because most of them went to hospitals. And we’re not a hospital-based EMS system. We’re a nonprofit, we’re private, we’re here based in the Carlisle community. So finding partners that could easily help us out was a challenge.”

That’s when Sadler Health Center in Carlisle stepped in to help them out.

“We’re really lucky that Sadler Health Center stepped up to provide the first vaccinations for our EMS crews,” Harig said.

On Wednesday 9 members of the team were vaccinated at Sadler, including Cumberland Goodwill paramedic Siobhan Reeser.

“It was really quick. It hurt less than a flu shot honestly,” Reeser said. “So if you have the opportunity to get it, just get it.”

Harig was also able to get his first dose of the vaccine.

“Man it feels so good to know that the light is at the end of the tunnel,” Harig said.

After weeks of trying to coordinate the vaccination for his team, he said it was a relief to see it happen.

“There’s definitely a high element of risk. There’s unfortunately in Pennsylvania been EMS providers who passed away from covid,” Harig said. “So we definitely want to make sure, our crews who are heroes, they’re out there helping the community, anyone in need. We want to give them the highest level of protection.”

Reeser is thankful she was able to get it, and can now be safer at work.

“I just want to make sure that everyone is taken care of and doing this is giving me an extra layer of doing my job to the best of my ability I think,” Reeser said.

Just part of their team got the vaccine in this round, and Sadler is working to schedule another group.



Cumberland Goodwill EMS is also partnering with Quality Care Pharmacy to get the rest of their crew vaccinated.