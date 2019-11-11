Local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post hosts ceremony

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — At one local ceremony for Veterans Day, the theme is “service” and will highlight the ways veterans in our area have contributed to the community not just during their time on active duty.

Monday morning a ceremony will take place at the Lower Allen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7530 to thank veterans for serving our country and also for what they do right here in our communities.

The ceremony will include a flyover of a Huey 823 by the Liberty War Birds, posting and retirement of colors by the Cedar Cliff High School Junior ROTC Cadets, a speech by the post commander, the playing of Taps and a 21 Gun Salute.

Multiple fire departments will have fire trucks on display.

“We look forward to honoring all of the local military veterans that have bravely and notably served their country, putting service before self. All community members are welcome to join our public ceremony as we pay tribute and celebrate the service of our veterans,” said Lt. Col. Jeffery Puckett, commander of VFW Post 7530.

The event at the Lower Allen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7530 is taking place at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.