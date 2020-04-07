Local window egg hunt, chalk walk to celebrate Easter

UPPER ALLEN TWP. Pa. (WHTM) — Keeping busy right now can be a challenge for people of all ages but in one neighborhood, they’re practicing social distancing while still bringing people outdoors to give them something to do and spread Easter spirit.

For days, neighbors in a Cumberland County community have been placing colorful easter eggs in their windows to create a hunt while still keeping kids safe and close to home.

A resident of Meadowview Estates got the idea for the egg hunt after the neighborhood recently completed a teddy bear hunt in which people placed bears in their windows, giving people a reason to walk around, get fresh air and have a fun activity while doing it.

She spread the word through their neighborhood Facebook page and ever since, eggs have been popping up in windows. They’ve taken it one step further, and neighbors are now invited to spread springtime and Easter spirit through drawings on their sidewalks so that everyone who lives there can follow a chalk walk.

“Our hope in doing this in our community is to provide a sense of community. Let families be together while practicing social distancing. And really give kids a distraction during this very uncertain time, Megan Baker, organized window egg hunt, chalk walk, said.

Baker said it’s been a nice way to recognize the children by giving them a chance to showcase their artwork and creativity.