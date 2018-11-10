Local WWII veteran granted knighthood by the French government

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Vance Clelan of Carlisle, has a new title.

He's now officially a knight in the eyes of the French.

He was honored Thursday by the French government in D.C. for his service in World War II.

"I was a truck driver--hauled ammunition," says Clelan.

Ammunition that helped the Americans topple Nazi Germany, and liberate France.

"The thing I think I remember the most is landing on the beach," recalls Clelan. "I was dropped in some kind of a shell-hole and I couldn't get out of it. I sat there out in the water; I don't know how long. It seemed like hours.

He's humble in his history, saying he served alongside thousands who didn't come home, and never got their day in the spotlight.

"It was cool, but I realized there was a lot of other guys that deserved it as much as I did, if not more."

Clelan's daughter, Terri, joined him for the special day in D.C. She's heard most of his stories of war before.

"I always wanna hear the stories over and over again," says Terri. "Tell me about this ,tell me about that. It was such an amazing thing to see him in that venue, seated in those red chairs."

Vance still has his army jacket and letters from when he wrote home. Terri hopes that history isn't lost on younger generations.

"With all the political turmoil that's going on, we need to remember their sacrifice and the things that they fought for, the values that they fought for."