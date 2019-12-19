Locals look to pay off $22,000 in school lunch debt

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – School lunch debt is a growing problem in the Carlisle Area School District, but local people and businesses are banding together to try to erase it in time for the holidays.

The district is owed $22,200 in lunch debt. Four years ago, that number was $7,200 until a generous donor paid it off.

“I felt like I wanted to do something more and make a difference in our community,” said realtor Kristi Knox, team owner of Knox Bowermaster Team with Berkshire Hathaway.

Knox saw another realtor who tried to pay off school lunch debt in Harrisburg, so she decided to pay off debts at a local elementary school. She called a friend to help.

“I was going to try to keep it private and I thought that’s probably crazy. I could do more by going public,” Knox said.

Local business owner Traer Beaudette saw Knox’s post on Facebook and wanted to help.

“Kids’ families are hurting and some of the kiddos are upwards of thousands of dollars that they owe, and that continues from year to year,” Beaudette said.

For those struggling to pay, staff members are reaching out to families to make them aware of the free and reduced lunch program. When a student is granted free and reduced lunch status, the district erases the debt.

“There’s a stigma that’s attached to that when you walk up and there’s a big past due balance,” Knox said. “I know firsthand that there are some kids that just choose then not to each lunch.”

Regardless of a balance, the district says every student who wants food gets it. And it’s not just one age group. The debt is spread across all 10 schools.

“This isn’t just about paying off the school lunch debt; this is about coming around our kids and our community,” Beaudette said.

Organizers of the fundraiser want as much money as possible to be donated by Friday.

“The goal would be to know when the kids come back to school if we can announce that the debt has been erased,” Beaudette said.

District administrators are incredibly grateful for the display of generosity to students in need.

“Carlisle is a very proud town. We take care of each other and this is just one example,” said Stephanie Douglas, the district’s director of digital learning and technology.

$5,000 has already been raised.

“I just want to make sure that every single kid in this community knows that they are loved and that their community is behind them,” Beaudette said.

There are several ways you can donate:

PayPal: traerbeaudette@yahoo.com

Venmo: @Traer-Beaudette

Checks can be made out to Carlisle Area School District. In the memo, please write “School Lunch Debt.”

Checks can be mailed or dropped off to either:

Feathers in the Nest

61 W. Chapel Ave.

Carlisle, PA 17013

or

Berkshire Hathaway

ATTN: The Knox Bowermaster Team

801 Belvedere Street

Carlisle, PA 17013