Loose horse found in Cumberland County

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police responded Tuesday morning at 2:00 a.m. to a loose horse running on the roadway.

Troopers said they located and secured the horse near Fish and Game Road, and Steelstown Road in Cumberland County. They describe the horse as a brown/chestnut-colored quarter horse with white markings on its forehead and white hind hooves.

PSP Carlisle said the horse is under the care of a local farmer.

Police said they still have not found the owner of the horse and anyone with information should contact the Carlisle police at 717-249-2121