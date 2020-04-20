Lovable Lawn Greetings helps celebrate special events despite pandemic

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lovable Lawn Greetings in Mechanicsburg has come up with a unique way to send messages to family members during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now, more than ever, people are struggling to show family and friends their birthday’s, anniversaries, and other special events are not forgotten during these trying times.

The company decorates people’s yard with large customizes messages to help celebrate their special day.

The signs are a fun way to surprise someone and make their day.

To contact Lovable Lawn Greetings or for more information, visit lovablelawngreetings.com.