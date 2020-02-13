Love Assortment at Duck Donuts now available

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Duck Donuts is encouraging its fans to skip the traditional box of chocolates and win their Valentine’s heart with the Love Assortment.

Some people prefer a dozen roses and others want to receive a dozen donuts for Valentine’s Day, so available through Feb. 16, the assortment features donuts topped with Nutella, chocolate icing, and strawberry drizzle. Also a savory vanilla icing donut with love-inspired sprinkles and a candied rose, delicately placed in the center.

“Our Love Assortment helps our guests express their admiration to that special someone in a unique, outside the box way,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts. “Why say it, when you can share your feelings over warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts?”

For those in a hurry to start their Valentine’s Day celebration, Duck Donuts locations offer online ordering for convenient in-store pickup. Guests can visit duckdonuts.olo.com to pre-order the Love Assortment today.

From gift cards and apparel, to assorted drinkware and collectible rubber ducks, stores offer the perfect last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts for any Duck Donuts lover.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings, and drizzles.

To learn more about local promotions or locate the nearest Duck Donuts, visit duckdonuts.com/locations/.