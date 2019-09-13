Lower Allen police add bank robbery charges to suspect’s growing list

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man accused of robbing an Enola bank then leading police on a pursuit last month has been charged in another bank heist.

Lower Allen Township police said they have charged 29-year-old Aaron D. Johnson in the robbery of the Americhoice Federal Credit Union, at 433 South 18th Street, on Feb. 15.

Police believe Johnson is the masked man who pointed a handgun at Americhoice tellers as he approached the counter, then ran toward the doors with his arms full of money.

Johnson was arrested Aug. 19 after East Pennsboro Township police said he robbed the PNC Bank on North Enola Road. They said he placed a gun against a customer’s arm and threatened to shoot her.

Officers spotted his fleeing vehicle near the Summerdale Plaza and attempted a stop but police said Johnson took off at a high rate of speed. The resulting chase ended in Uptown Harrisburg where Johnson bailed out of the car and was arrested after a foot chase.

Court records indicate Johnson has been charged with additional robberies in Camp Hill on July 12 and in Hampden Township on July 31.

Hampden Township police have said the BB&T bank on Saint Johns Church Road was robbed by a man who struck an employee on the head with a gun.

Camp Hill police previously released a surveillance photo of an armed robbery at the Centric Bank, at 1625 Market Street.