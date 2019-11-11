Lower Allen Township roundabouts open

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township announced that PennDOT will remove the detour signs around two new roundabouts in Cumberland County Monday.

The roundabouts are on Lisburn Road at Rossmoyne Road and Arcona Road. They say barriers were removed Saturday.

The township also put a youtube video on their Facebook page showing how to properly enter and exit a roundabout.

Charter Homes is behind the new roundabouts, which the company says will promote walkability, increase safety and include landscaping with native plants and trees.