Lower Allen VFW Post 7530 to co-host blood drive

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Veterans of Foreign War Post 7530 from Lower Allen will co-host a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross.

The drive is to counter the severe blood shortages being experienced nationwide due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Over 80 members of the community have signed up to donate blood. The drive is being held Thursday, 28 May from 12:30 to 6 p.m.

The drive is spearheaded by Member Paul Shover, a Marine Corps Purple Heart Recipient.

“We’re extremely pleased to partner up with the Red Cross during this time of need. People are our greatest strength, and the fact that we have so many volunteers signing up to donate blood during this critical crisis is indicative of how we rise to the occasion and come together within our community” said Jeff Puckett, Commander of VFW Post 7530.

Donors are asked to wear face masks or coverings to comply with CDC guidelines. Donors are encouraged to bring their own mask or covering that covers both their nose and mouth. If a donor does not have a mask, the Red Cross will provide one.

The VFW is located at 4545 Westport Drive in Mechanicsburg.

Post 7530 proudly serves the local veterans and community organizations of Central PA through philanthropic and community outreach efforts.