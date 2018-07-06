Major patching project set for I-81 in Cumberland County Video

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) - A major project is coming to Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

Weather permitting, a two-month patching operation will begin Monday in the northbound and southbound lanes.

The work will begin in the northbound lanes between Exit 52 for New Kingstown and Middlesex and Exit 57 for Mechanicsburg, as well as in the southbound lanes from the Susquehanna River toward Exit 61 for Wertzville Road.

After those areas are completed, the attention will turn to the southbound lanes from Exit 37 for Newville to the Franklin County line.

Patching work will also include several exit and entrance ramps.

"In some areas, it's going to involve milling down the roads and then repaving significant stretches, and some areas may be just two by three areas we are going to be patching," PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said.

Traffic may get backed up at times, but PennDOT will take all the necessary steps to minimize congestion.

"The one thing we don't do on an interstate, when we can help it, is be out there during the morning rush hour or the afternoon rush hour, so our hours are going to be from 9 to 2, Monday through Thursday," Schreffler said. "We can't be there on a Friday because of the weekend travelers."

Safety of drivers and construction workers will be a top priority during the project, and state police will be part of the effort.

"We want to remind people that this is a work zone, so if you get pinched for speeding or aggressive driving that puts others at risk, you are going to get a double fine," Schreffler said.