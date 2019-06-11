Man abused care-dependent person, police say Video

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) -- A Cumberland County man is wanted on charges he abused a person with a disability at a home where he was employed.

Jay Reed, 47, of Camp Hill, is charged with simple assault and abuse of a care-dependent person.

Lower Allen Township police say Reed was an employee of United Cerebral Palsy when a co-worker witnessed him abuse a resident of the home in January.

Police said Reed reportedly made comments as the resident was coughing, saying he hoped the resident chokes and dies. They said he then escorted the resident back to his room and shoved him.

The witness told police they heard the resident fall and heard Reed scramble to help him up.

Reed admitted he told a coworker that if the resident was his child, he would give him a swift kick in the butt. He also admitted that he may have become frustrated with the resident and said things out of frustration, police said.

Reed failed to show up for a hearing after the charges were filed, authorities said. Police have a warrant for his arrest.