EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Cumberland County led police on a foot pursuit after a traffic stop that occurred on June 15.

According to police, East Pennsboro Township Police conducted a traffic stop on North 21st Street and Harvey Taylor Bypass in Camp Hill. During the stop, officers noticed marijuana sticking out of the suspect’s pocket.

When officers attempted to seize the drugs, a brief foot chase started. The suspect was then taken down by officers, where he then began fighting with police, where an officer received minor injuries from the altercation. The suspect was identified as Raymond Lanier of Harrisburg.

Officers also located a handgun inside the vehicle, which was determined to be stolen out of Harrisburg. Lanier was not able to possess a firearm due to previous convection.

According to court documents, Lainer was charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm prohibited

Firearms are not to be carried without a license

Resisting arrest

Simple Assault

Receiving stolen property

Restrictions on alcoholic beverages

Small amount of Marijuana for personal use

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Lanier was taken to the Cumberland County Prison. An additional individual, Robert Lainer, was also arrested at the same time for drug-related offenses.