CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes related to the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. The Carlisle Police Department arrested Austin Lee Holler on June 17.

Holler has been charged for sexual assaults that took place in the area of Letort Park within the past few months.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Carlisle Police Department by phone or through Crimewatch.