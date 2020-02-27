Man arrested for allegedly luring children into car

Live Now
by: WHTM Staff

Yahbrii L Greer, 35.

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested Yahbrii Greer Wednesday evening, accused of several attempts of luring a child into a vehicle.

An investigation was launched Sunday after it was reported a man was trying to lure kids into his car.

Greer was identified as a suspect after a victim took a picture of his license plate. The address on the vehicle’s registration was not up to date but police discovered Greet lived in Carlisle and took him into custody.

Several juveniles from the attempt were able to identify Greer out of a photo line-up, police said.

He was arraigned and is currently held at Cumberland County Prison on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 11.

