Man arrested for assaulting an infant

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been arrested for assaulting an infant in Upper Allen Township, police said.

Jeremiah Detwiler, 23, of Camp Hill, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a child, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

Upper Allen police said they began investigating the child’s injuries on Saturday. They said the child was found to have sustained numerous serious injuries consistent with repeated abuse.

The investigation determined Detwiler caused the injuries, police said. He was arrested Sunday and placed in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.