Man arrested for assaulting and strangling woman, dog

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested Christian Neafsey Tuesday for a domestic assault where he strangled a woman and a dog.

Shippensburg police responded to the 1st block of West King Street where they found an injured woman. After further investigation, they discovered Neafsey had reportedly punched the woman in the face several times in addition to strangling her and a dog.

Neafsey, 19, was charged with strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, cruelty to animals and criminal mischief.

He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 bail.