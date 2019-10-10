Man arrested for child pornography after raid at Hampden Township home

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Hampden Township man was arrested on child pornography charges after agents from the state attorney general’s office raided a home Wednesday.

Bobby G. Williams Jr., 32, is charged with 14 counts of distributing child pornography, 11 counts of possessing child pornography, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

According to a criminal complaint, the agents searched the Turnbridge Lane home after a computer there was found to be sharing files containing child pornography online.

Additional images and videos of child pornography were found on a laptop computer in Williams’ bedroom, a room he rented from the homeowner, according to the complaint.

Williams admitted he owned the laptop and used it to view child pornography. He told investigators he was sexually molested when he was 9 or 10 years old and has struggled with the issue since that time.

As a result, he said, he began looking at child pornography and has viewed child pornography for many years but knew it was wrong, according to the complaint.

Williams is in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $200,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23.

—

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect address.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.