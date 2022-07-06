(WHTM) — On June 12 at approximately 1:19 a.m. a police officer with the West Shore Regional Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Market Street in Lemoyne. The driver of the vehicle, who was later identified as Shane Brown, then fled from the scene.

West Shore Regional Police Officers ended the chase until they learned that Brown had crashed in Harrisburg City.

When officers approached the crash, Brown fled on foot before being taken into custody. Brown was wanted by Pennsylvania State Parole and was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of his arrest.

Brown was transported to Cumberland County Prison and charges were filed at Magisterial District Judge Beckley’s office.