Man arrested on assault charges in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was arrested and another was taken to the hospital after police said an assault occurred in Carlisle on Tuesday, Feb, 15.

At around 8:30 p.m., a Carlisle police officer came across an aggravated assault in progress in the first block of B street.

One person was found to be stabbed by Floyd Robinson, who was taken into custody at the scene and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Simple Assault.

The person who was stabbed in the incident was taken to the hospital by EMS and is reported to be in stable condition.