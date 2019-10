STEELTON, Pa (WHTM) — Douglas Theodore Mitchell, 42, was arrested for charges of rape of a victim less than 13-years-old, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and dissemination of explicit sexual material.

In August, the Steelton Police began an investigation involving Mitchell.

On Thursday Mitchell was arrested then processed and arraigned at the Dauphin County Judicial Center.

Bail is set for $50,000.