Man charged for robbing Cumberland County jewelry store

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A South Carolina man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for robbing a Cumberland County jewelry store, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Attorney Bruce Brandler says the indictment alleges 47-year-old Christopher Bethea robbed the Kay Jewelers Store in South Middleton Township in January of 2019.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which strives to bring together law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer. The Dept. of Justice reignited PSN in 2017 to focus on targeting violent criminals, directing U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work with all levels and develop strategies to reduce crime.

If found guilty, Bethea can serve a maximum of 20 years with a term of supervised release and a fine. Under the guidelines, the Judge is required to consider and weigh numerous factors, including nature, circumstance and seriousness. They also look at history and characteristics, the need for punishment, and what will protect the public and provide the defendant’s needs.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Pa. State Police.

All persons charged are presumed innocent unless and until found guilty in court.