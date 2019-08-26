Man charged in armed robbery at Enola gas station

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Enola man is charged in the armed robbery of a gas station after police say he confessed to the holdup.

Aaron P. Cain, 27, is charged with robbery, theft, and simple assault regarding a July 8 heist at the Exxon on South Enola Road.

East Pennsboro Township police said Cain jumped over the counter and ordered a clerk to open the cash drawer while holding a knife in his hand. When the clerk didn’t open the drawer, police said Cain opened the drawer on his own and fled with the money.

Cain also confessed to robbing another store in Fairview Township, police said.

He waived a preliminary hearing and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $100,000 cash bail.