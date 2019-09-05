Man charged with child abuse, animal neglect in ‘not habitable’ home

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man arrested after a domestic dispute faces a long list of charges after police said they found his four children living in a home so filthy it “was not habitable by anyone.”

Jordan M. Aiken, 32, of Mount Holly Springs, is charged with four felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and 21 misdemeanor counts including neglect of animals, reckless endangerment, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, and criminal mischief.

Mount Holly Springs police said Aiken was intoxicated Wednesday when he slashed the tires of his girlfriend’s car and made threats to burn his mobile home while the children were inside.

Officers responded, took Aiken into custody, then found his home had no running water and was filled with human and animal feces, cluttered with garbage, and contained small rodents, bed bugs, fleas and roaches, police said.

The house was immediately condemned. The children were placed with family members by Cumberland County Children and Youth Services.

Police said the girlfriend gave birth on Friday and told Aiken she would not bring her baby back to the home. The other children are ages 4, 6, and 10.

Two dogs and four cats were living amongst the garbage and did not have any proper medical attention, police said. The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area removed the pets and is providing care for them.

Aiken was placed in Cumberland County Prison after failing to post $99,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18.

(Mount Holly Springs Police Department)