Man dies after motorcycle crash in Cooke Township

GARDNERS, Pa. (WHTM) — An 18-year-old McSherrystown man died after a motorcycle crash Wednesday near Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cumberland County, police said.

Michael D. Sumner was traveling west on the 1600 block of Pine Grove Road, in Cooke Township, and lost control in a curve around 12:15 p.m. The 2017 Yamaha R3 motorcycle struck the side of a cabin about 30 feet from the roadway, state police in Carlisle said in a news release.

Sumner died due to injuries he suffered from the impact. He was wearing a helmet, police said.