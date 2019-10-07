Man faces multiple charges after firing BB gun at vehicle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police responded to a call of shots being fired into a parked vehicle on the 100 block of West North Street in the Borough of Carlisle Thursday.

An investigation on the scene determined that Floyd Robinson, 45, had driven by and fired several rounds from a BB gun at an occupied parked vehicle around 3:50 p.m.

Robinson was located in an apartment less than a block from the scene.

Officers made contact by phone and were eventually able to convince Robinson to surrender.

He was transported to Cumberland County Prison and was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle.