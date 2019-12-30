Man facing multiple charges for high-speed chase earlier this year

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man police say was involved in a high-speed chase earlier this year has now been arrested.

East Pennsboro police say in April an officer attempted to pull over Christopher Beaver, 44, for a traffic stop.

Investigators say Beaver took off leading police on a high-speed chase through the township. Beaver ended up bailing out of his vehicle and running away.

Beaver is now facing charges of flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing and eluding police, driving while operating privilege is suspended, careless driving, reckless driving, passing where prohibited and unsafe U-turns.

