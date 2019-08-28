Man headed to trial in product tampering case

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mechanicsburg man suspected of tampering with hundreds of health and beauty products at Cumberland County stores is headed to trial on theft and endangerment charges.

Robert K. Burns, 58, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Burns is charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, theft by deception, and criminal mischief.

After his arrest two weeks ago, authorities said Burns for at least six months purchased and then altered the products with an unknown substance before returning the items to CVS, Giant, Walmart, and Wegmans stores.

The products which included toothpaste, eye cream, topical pain relievers, antacids, shampoo, and vitamins were then restocked and resold.

Authorities said the investigation began when someone bought Sensodyne toothpaste and found a different brand inside the packaging and a mysterious substance inside the tube.

Investigators were awaiting lab results to determine what substance was used to alter the products.